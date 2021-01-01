A unique, handmade statement clutch! It's lightweight and has room for all your essentials (mobile phone, cash, credit cards, keys, makeup, etc.). Skip the bulky bag that only weighs you down. Travel light, easy, and in style with this statement clutch handbag Mina clutch uses sustainable materials. Each piece is a unique piece of art that will transform any outfit. The inspiration behind this design comes from the Japanese process - Kintsugi. Kintsugi is a process of repairing broken objects and turning them into something even more beautiful than the original piece. Please use a damp cloth to clean any dirt. Do not wash or use soap. Women's Artisanal Mina Statement Clutch - Recycled Metal & Mosaic Tiles Large NAEELA