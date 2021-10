Dalb's Swept Away cropped pants are a delicate fusion between skirt and trousers. Detailed with one side pleat, they fall to a cropped length and an asymmetric hem. Pair them with a simple white shirt or tee to balance the silhouette. Material: 55% viscose, 45% rayon. Dry cleaning/delicate washing recommended. Women's Artisanal Mint Swept Away Cropped Pants With Side Pleat Small DALB