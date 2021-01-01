DALB's Mirage midi dress is elegant and understated, so you'll feel confident wearing it to a number of different events. Combining a vibrant colour and a flattering shape, the dress is designed in an one shoulder silhouette with a fitted bodice and an artfully folded neckline. The flared midi skirt is enhanced by the pleated waist, falling to an asymmetric hem. Material: 55% viscose, 45% rayon; lining: 100% viscose. Dry cleaning recommended. Women's Artisanal Orange Mirage One-Shoulder Midi Dress With Side Pleat Small DALB