Betty pants are relaxed, yet elegant easy-to-wear asymmetric jersey pants. It is definitely a must have for the summer, because of the smooth and stretchy jersey fabric and elastic waist. Dorina is 175cm tall and wearing size S. This piece was created in small runs, with local manufacturers Budapest. 80% modal 15% polester, 5% elastane Women's Artisanal Black Modal Betty Trousers Medium ARTISTA