Inspired by balmy summer nights and picturesque views found in this Spanish destination. High-waisted and fitted through the leg with a flare from the knee. Cut short for petite women. Thick waist band to flatter and smooth in all the right places. Goes perfectly with any of your favorite neutral-toned tops. 92% Micro Modal 8% Spandex Please turn inside out to preserve the print & color, and machine wash on cold. Tumble dry low. Women's Artisanal Red Modal High Waisted Lounge Pant Medium Sur La Côte