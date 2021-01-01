An abstract print adorns this top from Shirts We Heart for a contemporary twist on the classic tee. This tissue weight piece, crafted in super soft micromodal, will add an optimistic note to your warm weather wear this season. Rhinestone Shirts We Heart logo discreetly adorns the front lower left side. Round neck with seamed V detail. Short sleeves. Model shown is 178cm (5'10") and is wearing UK size 10. 88% micromodal-12% elastane Gentle machine wash. Turn garment inside out. Cold water. Mild detergent. Iron on reverse side. Do not tumble dry. Do not bleach. Women's Artisanal Red Modal Printed Tee Large Conquista