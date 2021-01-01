Personalised or plain - however you style it, your wrists will sparkle in this this molten bar bracelet. Texture rules, with currents and craters dancing on both the front and back. The imperfect dimples and soft smooth edging make a comfy companion for your wrist. Added personalisation makes for a sweet little reminder of someone special when they peep out from under your sleeve. Store your jewellery separately so that it doesn't tangle or scratch. Store in a sealed container to prevent tarnish. Clean your jewellery regularly with a jeweller's silver polishing cloth. Use a silver dip solution to restore sparkle. Details: Available in bright silver or a warm yellow gold, with a lustrous mirror polish finish. Crafted in solid 925 sterling silver. Gold items are a sterling silver base with a 14ct coating. Presented in a pristine white Buff branded jewellery gift box. Women's Artisanal Gold Moon River Bracelet Buff Jewellery