Flower Bee acrylic handmade earring brings the beauty of flowers and nature. Made in acrylic, strass and metals with golden finish. Cleaning - Use dry cloth or mesh to prevent surface scratches. Avoid tumbling and prolonged contact with alcohol, perfume, cosmetics and salt chlorinated water. Women's Artisanal Natural Acrylic Handmade Earring Flower Bee - Nacre Gissa Bicalho