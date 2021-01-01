Introducing the Alisha Bodice Top. A sweetheart neckline, puffed short sleeves, and a structured corset bodice. This blushed cinnamon striped version pairs perfectly with the Peri Skirt as well as the Kara Pants. This style is made in pure cotton Khadi fabric. Khadi (IAST: Khadi) is a hand-woven natural fiber cloth originating from eastern regions of the Indian subcontinent, mainly Eastern India, Northeastern India and Bangladesh. Zip fastening along back Dry Clean Only Women's Artisanal Natural Cotton Alisha Bodice Top - Blush Striped Khadi Medium Vasiliki Atelier