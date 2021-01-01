Named after fashion icon Anita Baker. The Anita one piece features our soft signature up-cycled plastic with adjustable straps making it easy to find the perfect fit. A v-shaped wire metal provides that extra support in the front. Fully lined shimmery fabric with moderate coverage bottom. Hand wash in cold water only Lay flat to air dry, do not put in dryer Avoid rough surfaces Avoid lotions, sunscreens, oils Use a small amount of alcohol on a cotton ball to clean plastic. Women's Artisanal Natural Cotton Anita One Piece Small Sunlight Muse