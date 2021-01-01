Cordovan style palm hat with palm tree embroidered by hand directly to the hat. Suede hat Huichol art Embroidered with cotton thread and beaded details Hand embroidered, with special attention to detail All of our products are handcrafted and made to order, no mass production. Store your hat in a cool, dry place to keep it in shape and clean - don't leave your hat in the car. Never rest your hat on its brim. Flip it over and rest it on the glass. Shake your hat with a soft bristle brush to keep it clean. If your hat gets wet, don't let it dry in the sun. Never go on an adventure without your hat. But most importantly, WEAR YOUR HAT WITH CONFIDENCE. Women's Artisanal Natural Cotton Barra Neutral Palm Hat Medium APACHE TRIBU