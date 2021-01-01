Borneo is our boldest design and can be dressed up or down. The intricate embroidery is inspired by indigenous tattoo motifs. In this design, you can find several powerful symbols. At the center is a Bunga Terung, or rosette, representing valiance and courage, with the spiral symbolizing the circle of life. On the sides are scorpions, which were commonly tattooed on the warriors of Borneo for protection in battle. Espadrilles are made of natural plant fibers For optimal use, it is best to keep dry To clean the fabric upper, use a clean cotton cloth and diluted detergent water mixture Scrub off any dirt in a circular motion and repeat as needed Do not scrub embroidery, instead dab the affected area gently Let dry naturally PETA-Approved Vegan 100% recycled cotton upper 100% recycled cotton laces Embroidered with 100% recycled thread Natural jute sole and cording Outsole made with 10-12% recycled ocean plastics Handcrafted in Spain Women's Artisanal Natural Cotton Borneo Espadrille Shoes 5 UK Solana