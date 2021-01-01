This is a classic man-style shirt with a relaxed fit, traditional collar. clean front placket, and two tucks at the back yoke. It features a single front pocket with a front and back curved hem and French seams for all internal seams. Fabric: 100% Cotton Voile (Deadstock fabric) Fabric is made in Italy. The fabric feels/looks: Lightweight cotton voile, soft and looks sheer. mn Care: Love our planet and your product by washing less, gentle cold machine wash, line dry flat, do not tumble dry, only green dry cleaners. Designed and made in Sydney, Australia. mn Afterlife: Do not throw your product in the trash, send it back to www. madrenatura.com. au We only made small quantities (small runs of production) which means it's very limited. I would not think twice if I was you, Love mn x Women's Artisanal Natural Cotton Flannel Sand Shirt XS madre natura