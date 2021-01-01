High waisted jeans with five pockets. Front zip and button closure. Metal buckle self belt. Back to Nature: Mixed fabrics propose an upgrade to your style with breathable items that bring in natural energies of the elements. Luxurious details will allow you to soak up the blue hues of the sky, the warmth of the sun and the cool breeze coming in along the waves as you stylishly go about your day. 98% Cotton 2% Elastane Hand Wash Cold; Do Not Tumble Dry; Iron Low; Dry Clean Do Not Bleach. Delicate Garment; Handle With Care. 100% cotton fabric may be prone to shrinking. It will retain its shape after washing and drying. Follow the instructions for best results. Women's Artisanal Natural Cotton Flared Jeans-Beige XS NOCTURNE