Soft sweater made specially for you, handmade A classic, universal model, can be combined with everyday, sport and elegant styles (wedding, parties) Fog sweaters are light and airy but at the same time warm They look great with dresses and skirts We create sweaters on a manual machine by craftsmen in Warmia We use the highest quality Polish yarn (does not bite, nice to touch, skin-friendly) If you dream about a model especially for you, we can personalize it, each of the products can be tailored to your needs. At your request, we can lengthen, shorten, narrow, widen, change color, add a pocket, belt, hood etc. Our products are planet friendly because we don't use electricity, we don't generate waste, we use raw materials to the end Composition: 20% wool, 20% cotton, 20% viscose, 40% acrylic We recommend handwash with liquid for sweaters Women's Artisanal Natural Cotton Fog Long Sweater With Belt Beige S/M You by Tokarska