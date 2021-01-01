From you by tokarska

Women's Artisanal Natural Cotton Light Fog Sweater Mary Tabak L/XL You by Tokarska

$142.00
In stock
Feminine, light, unique sweater. It will make you feel fresh, light and your styling will be completely complete. Sweater perfectly masks imperfections of the figure. Although it was made of a delicate weave - it provides warmth and comfort in autumn and in the summer it will serve as a delicate cover. Polish product, handmade. Created on a manual machine by craftsmen in Warmia. Sweaters made of the highest quality Polish yarn (does not bite, pleasant to touch, skin-friendly). We make sure that every product is tailored to your needs. Therefore, we can attach pockets, a belt, a hood or change the dimensions. Sweaters friendly to our planet - we do not use electricity or generate waste in production (we use the raw materials until the end) Composition: 20% wool, 20% cotton, 20% viscose, 40% acrylic We recommend handwash with liquid for sweaters. Women's Artisanal Natural Cotton Light Fog Sweater Mary Tabak L/XL You by Tokarska

