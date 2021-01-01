Feminine, light, unique sweater. It will make you feel fresh, light and complete in your style. Sweater perfectly masks imperfections of the figure. Although it was made of a delicate weave, it provides warmth and comfort in autumn and in the summer it will serve as a delicate cover. Polish product, handmade. Created on a manual machine by craftsmen in Warmia. Sweaters made of the highest quality Polish yarn (does not bite, pleasant to touch, skin-friendly). Sweaters friendly to our planet - we do not use electricity or generate waste in production (we use the raw materials until the end). Composition: 20% wool, 20% cotton, 20% viscose, 40% acrylic We recommend hand wash with liquid for sweaters Women's Artisanal Natural Cotton Light Fog Sweater Rosa - Beige L/XL You by Tokarska