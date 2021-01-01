MALIKA. Beauty is various and that is one version of it. Be that female version you dreamt to be. Smart, wise, experienced, elegant, graceful and calm. The few words which describe MALIKA and you. Maxi length slip dress with a back split lets you move freely, be stylish, chic and unique. Call it magic but MALIKA will never loose its spirit. Fabric: 53% cupro, 47% viscose. Cupro fabrics breath like cotton, drapes beautifully, and look and feels like silk on your skin. Vegan fabric, fabric has "Oeko Tex Standart 100" certification. Care: cold hand wash, cool iron only, dry cleanable. Women's Artisanal Natural Cotton Malika Soft Beige Maxi Slip Dress XS UNDRESS