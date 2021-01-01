"Ode To Home" is a limited edition collection created for NALÈ in collaboration with Documentary photographer Nwando. It is tailored for comfort and tells the story of her culture and community. Details feature a round neck, the NALÈ name in print attached and a colour pop at the hem and cuff. Photographed fairly in Ethiopia and made in Turkey Soft Sweater - Cotton Care instructions: Dry cleaning or 30 degrees hand wash only. Dry flat, hang dry and do not tumble dry. Reverse sweater and use light to medium heat when ironing. Women's Artisanal Natural Cotton Nalè - Cream Nalè Ode To Home Iii Asymmetric Sweater & Jogger Set Small NALÈ