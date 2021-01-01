Midi dress with long sleeves and contrasting ribbon details. There are comfortable side pockets, the same as all TALENTED dresses and skirts. In front, under the lapel, there are buttons, therefore you can wear this dress with a closed collar, as shown in the image, or with folded collar. Zipper in the back. In front of the skirt part, a cascade of two ruffles and a slit. Regardless of the luxurious ladylike silhouette, it is comfortable, because it is made of cotton with elastane and will look great with high heels as well as military-style boots. Dry clean only 96% Cotton 4% Elastan Women's Artisanal Natural Cotton Neon Lines Dress - Craft XL Talented