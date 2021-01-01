These Seventies mid-waisted relaxed tailored pants have a waistband detail, side pockets, a fly front with a button opening, and a straight leg finish. They feature two back pockets with the madre natura label. Fabric: 50% Cotton 45% Tencel 5% Polyester (Deadstock fabric) Fabric is made in Italy. The fabric feels/looks: Lightweight cord with slight shine and stretch. mn Care: Love our planet and your product by washing less, gentle cold machine wash, line dry flat, do not tumble dry, only green dry cleaners. Designed and made in Sydney, Australia. mn Afterlife: Do not throw your product in the trash, send it back to www. madrenatura.com. au We only made small quantities (small runs of production) which means it's very limited. Women's Artisanal Natural Cotton Palm Pants Dark Tan Medium madre natura