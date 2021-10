Thierra Nuestra blends bohemian inspirations with cool minimalism with the crocheted Sammy pants, crafted from Pima cotton. Wear this piece without lining for a dose of seductive appeal. Coordinate yours with the Herencia top for a chic festival look, or with an oversized sunhat and your favorite sandals for insouciant summer style. Handwash or dry clean only. 100% Pima cotton. Handmade with love in Perú. Women's Artisanal Natural Cotton Sammy Hand-Crocheted Pants Small Thierra Nuestra