This crop top has a relaxed fit with a square neckline and short sleeves. Our favorite detail is the open back and three covered button closure to give easy summer breathability. The Sopanah Crop Top pairs perfectly with our Nary Wide Leg Pant or Ning Faux Wrap Skirt. Due to the handmade nature of our fabric, each garment will vary slightly in color and texture making each garment truly unique and one of a kind. This product is 100% hand woven cotton. Please hand wash or dry clean. After hand washing lay the item flat to dry. Crop Top Open back with three covered button closure Handwoven cotton Naturally Dyed Ethically made in Cambodia Women's Artisanal Natural Cotton Sopanah Windowpane Crop Top Small Nary