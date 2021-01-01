Feel stylish in a wink with putting on this elegant and playful skirt. Experience that easy and comfortable fit by the broad elastic waistband, and the smooth knit of soft, first class, natural yarns. The appeal is timeless and luxurious, yet not too serious. It is pure and simple in its design, and at the same time refined and very feminine. We knitted this skirt in a blend of first class linen (partly undyed) with Pima cotton, that swirls beautifully around your legs, and will even get softer by wearing. An ideal summer item for your closet for many years. The colour palette was inspired by that of Bogolan, a traditional textile art from Mali, in which strips of woven fabric are dyed with various colours of clay. A timeless skirt that you can wear both casual and chic. 50% (undyed) Linen. 50% Pima cotton. Wash by hand. Spin on low frequency. Hot ironing allowed. Made in Holland. Finished by hand in our studio. Women's Artisanal Natural Cotton Swirly Linen Skirt Bogolan Large STUDIO MYR