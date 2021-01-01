The Rosa top is a special and timeless piece with beautiful hand-made crochet trims that are made in India. With a square neckline and slightly flared sleeve, this 70s inspired top is coolest when worn with a vintage denim skirt, dungarees, or the Treasa pant. Made from organic cotton slub in the body and organic cotton voile in the sleeve, it's designed in Ireland and made in India for #ferifolk around the globe. To guarantee authenticity, a very small quantity of The Rosa has been made. 100 % Organic Cotton slub is a natural fibre. To preserve the quality of your FéRí piece and our environment, hand wash or DRY CLEAN ONLY if necessary Designed in Ireland Made in India in small quantities. Wear-Care-Mend-Lend Women's Artisanal Natural Cotton The Rosa Top XS FéRí