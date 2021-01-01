Feels as good as it looks with a slouchy fit and a useful kangaroo pocket to slip your hands into when it's a little cold outside. "Calm, nothing is under control." Info: Highlights: Thicker fuller fabric Oversized fit Fuzzy on the inside Embroidered to last Designed for comfort Kangaroo pocket Relaxed fit Ribbed cuffs hem Folded hood Care: Please wash this product before wearing. The material is very dense so it can leave lint. Ideally, it should be washed alone. Mild wash at maximum 30 degrees Celsius. Do not tumble dry. Iron at low temperature. Do not dry clean. Women's Artisanal Natural Fabric Control W Embroidered Hoodie Small Hamza