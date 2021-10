A super versatile piece in this wrap detail midi length skirt. Beautiful lightweight Italian fleece fabric is used to give this style a casual sports luxe edge. Added to this is a jogger detail waistband and draw cord with metal cord ends. All styles are made in the UK and are limited edition. 100% Viscose Machine Washable Women's Artisanal Natural Fabric Far Fetched Draw Cord Waist Skirt Medium Me & Thee