Really elevate your casual look in this super cool sports luxe inspired jumpsuit. Detailing to the back with a cross over draping racer back. This style is so easy and comfortable to wear. Pull on, with draw cord detail and elasticated waist. Made in a beautiful lightweight Italian fleece fabric. All styles are made in the UK and are limited edition. 100% Viscose Machine Washable Women's Artisanal Natural Fabric Far Out Draw Cord Waist Jumpsuit XS Me & Thee