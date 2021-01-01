Make your legs dramatically long and slim. The vertical stitch incision line extending straight from the center of the leg line is designed to extend your leg long and slim, and the high waist ratio, which goes up to the belly button, is designed to draw the most beautiful curve from the waist to the hip line. There is no lining to leggings, both the outer and inner parts of the leggings. We used the pleasant powder fabric unique to QUA VINO which is a matte fabric with a soft texture without uncomfortable glossiness. A colored line and logo print that draws attention to the top of the waist gives a visual effect to make your back look longer. Polyester 80% , Polyurethane 20% Wash with similar colours at 30ºc Do not iron Do not tumble dry Do not use bleach Made in Republic of Korea Women's Artisanal Natural Fabric High Waist Leggings - Powder Leg Sketch Leggings 7 Khaki Beige Large QUA VINO