The Kensington blazer is made with premium quality Japanese twill fabric in a stunning mink colorway. Figure flattering cut comes in at the natural waist. Wear the blazer as a suit with coordinating trousers or as a separate piece. Premium garment construction, double-breasted blazer and figure flattering cut come in slightly at the waist. The sleeve is flared with five covered button detail and welt pockets. The blazer is fully lined. Made in Melbourne. Fabric: Premium quality twill 50% Polyester, 35% Rayon, 12% Acrylic, 3% Polyurethane Fibre Fabric made in Japan Lining: 97% Polyester 3% Spandex Model wears size 8 Height 5 8" / 173cm Sizes are standard Australian sizes Dry clean only. Women's Artisanal Natural Fabric Kensington Twill Blazer - Mink Medium Allora