Slip your feet into the Aura sandals by Hammer and feel a dose of everyday elegance. Sandals made from natural grain leather in light beige color. Square toe and slatted heel are the key trends of this season. Slim ankle strap finished with buckle and covered heel counter allow for confident step. Perfect for all-day wear. Upper - natural grain leather Lining - leather Fastened around the ankle Heel - 7cm slatted Color - nude Handmade in Poland Upper: leather Do not use any water or solvents to clean leather. To clean smooth leather use a soft, dry cloth. Keep shoes in dust bag when not in use. Women's Artisanal Natural Leather Aura Nude Sandals Shoes 6 UK HAMMER