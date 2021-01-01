Linen crop top features a relaxed loose fit, boat neckline, straight silhouette. And the neckline on the back is something that will attract attention… Specially designed to have a loose, comfortable fit. This top can be worn night or day and will keep you feeling comfortable yet stylish. Relaxed fit, sleeveless linen top for a free move. Wear with shorts, or matching linen drawstring trousers to create relaxed looks. Hand wash at 30°C/86°F or dry clean. Iron at 150°C/302°F. Do not bleach or tumble dry. Women's Artisanal Natural Linen Blend Crop Top In XXS LYOS