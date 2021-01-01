Drawstring linen trousers. Relaxed fit. Straight leg. Side seam pockets. Loose-fit linen pants are designed for extra comfort. The high-rise waist of pants offers comfort as well as a clean silhouette. Our pants are quite loose and roomy - as comfortable as your favorite pajamas! Hand wash at 30°C/86°F or dry clean. Iron at 150°C/302°F. Do not bleach or tumble dry. The fabric is certified by Öeko-Tex Standard 100, which means that all dyes, finishing processes, and fibers used in its production are non-toxic, hypoallergenic, and safe. Made in Belarus Women's Artisanal Natural Linen Blend High Waisted Drawstring Trousers XXS LYOS