This summer's lounge dress. This weightless semi-sheer maxi dress is reversible with a low scoop or bateau neckline and hits at ankle. It is the perfect beach coverup, or over your activewear. We love it paired with our Arden palazzo pant, or layered under the Emma dress for color-blocked elegance. For more coverage, we suggest layering over the Sophia dress. For a more fitted look add a wrap-belt, the options are endless. This style is also available in solid linen, color bone. Hand wash cold Line dry, warm iron or dry clean Women's Artisanal Natural Linen Viola Reversible Sheer Maxi-Dress M/L une forme