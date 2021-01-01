The perfect evening dress if black is not your colour. The Aurelie Dress is a timeless design for every season, cut from a satin weave of organic silk and recycled polyester, it has an almost liquid-like look and a slimming silhouette. Featuring a plunging neckline with a cut-out back and a functional tie detail. The flattering asymmetrical floor length looks perfect with open heels at any occasion, guaranteed to make everyone's head turn. Wash cold at 30 degrees Line dry Cool iron Do not bleach Do not tumble dry Wash with similar colours Women's Artisanal Natural Silk Aurelie Asymmetrical Maxi Dress Medium GUARDI