Effortless tailoring, the Chloe Shirt is cut for a relaxed fit with exaggerated cuffs. Decorated with vintage style stripes, it's made from a luxurious satin weave of silk and polyester with a statement elongated collar. Wear yours tucked into jeans or layered over a midi dress. Model wears size S Wash cold at 30 degrees Line dry Cool iron Do not bleach Do not tumble dry Wash with similar colours Women's Artisanal Natural Silk Chloe Stripe Long Sleeve Shirt Small GUARDI