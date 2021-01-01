This striking, lightly padded underwired bra boasts silk satin cups and lining, adjustable silk covered shoulder straps and lace inserts in the upper cups. The real show-stopper is the large French Leavers lace back panel! The luxurious floral lace is carefully hand cut and placed, and the panel features hand sewn blanket stitching along the top edge. Both original and meticulously crafted. Cool Handwash, reshape whilst damp and allow to dry naturally. Satin 100% Silk Lace Skilfully handcrafted in the Emma Harris UK Atelier Women's Artisanal Natural Silk Tiffany Champagne Plunge Bra 32B Emma Harris