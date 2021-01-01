This stunning slipdress is one of our most versatile pieces. Because of it's bias-cut, it forms to your body, looking like it was made for you. Dressed up for an evening or down as an every day dress, you'll be filled with compliments. It is lined for braless coverage, has adjustable straps, side slits, and hits just below the knee. For a sophisticated look, pair with the Greta top in stone, for a more playful look MILA tank in bone, and for a relaxed look, just add the Nora cape. Also available in color clay. Hand wash cold Line dry, warm iron or dry clean Women's Artisanal Natural Sophia Linen Dress Large une forme