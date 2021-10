The ultimate CALLIE wearer will emanate luxurious glamour when worn. Layer with gold jewelry and a floppy raffia hat to be the apple of everyone's eye. In a gorgeous nude velvet with crystal hand embroidery. Do not fold or iron. Rinse after contact with salt water or chlorine. Hand wash with cold water, using mild, gentle soap. Lay flat to dry. Women's Artisanal Natural Velvet Callie Swimsuit Nude Medium Oceanus