We have been saying it for a couple of seasons: faux fur and wool coats, in their softest and most premium version with alpaca and merino wool, have become a luxury item and an object of desire. When it comes to fashion, details are everything. That is what our craft is all about, devising new concepts from classic patterns. Thus, a wool coat becomes a splendid piece when a fur collar is added. We have used baby alpaca and merino sheep wool, creating a wool that is structurally unique and soft to the touch, always sumptuous. Our work only makes sense when someone wears it, not to hang it in the closet and admire it. And when this is achieved, it is a plus. 30% BABY ALPACA 30% WOOL 30% POLYACRYLIC 10% VISCOSE Women's Artisanal Natural Wool Beige Knitted Faux Fur Coat St. moritz XL The Extreme Collection