Acrylic earring, with glass rhinestone application, with shell pearl, pendant with chain and pearl, detail in gold metal and metals with gold finish. Handmade by Brazilian artisans. Small variations can occur in the product due to the handmade and manual process. Variations in color and finishing are expected. Cleaning - Use a dry cotton cloth to avoid scratching the surface. Avoid splashing and prolonged contact with alcohol, perfume, cosmetics and chlorinated salt water. Women's Artisanal Nude Cotton Handmade Acrylic Earring Short Inti / Gissa Bicalho