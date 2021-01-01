The Miss Mary 2p Top is the perfect bandeau style to minimize tan lines. Vintage inspiration with a modern twist Embellished with a contrasting off-white square ring. made from VITA, Italian sustainable nylon lycra. Self and lining: 78 % Recycled Nylon + 22 % Lycra Xtra Life Take care when you're wearing it, avoid rough surfaces and keep bronzer and self-tanner at bay. Hand wash cold. Flat dry. Do not iron. Do not bleach. Do not tumble dry. Do not dry cleaning. Please follow care instructions to keep your swimwear in the best condition Women's Artisanal Nude Miss Mary Top XS AANOUKIS SWIMWEAR