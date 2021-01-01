Delicate and beautiful ring sprinkled with ethereal, magical sparkle of blues and greens. Teal Montana sapphire is surrounded by blue and green tourmalines and set in solid 9k yellow gold. Please note that our stones are natural, therefore the colour of each stone might vary slightly. Each piece is unique and handmade. All Irena Chmura jewellery is designed and carefully handmade in London. Due to its handcrafted nature each piece is unique and might vary slightly in finish. All Irena Chmura jewellery is crafted using solid gold including posts, clasps, and earring backings. All items weighing over 1g are fully assayed and hallmarked. The designs are very delicate, dainty with a subtle detail. Every piece is hand made using the finest quality materials. We encourage you to take a special care when wearing it. To ensure that your new piece of jewellery will stay beautiful avoid wearing it in situations where it might get damaged easily (e.g. whilst doing household or manual jobs or when using sport equipment). Avoid any kind of contact with bleach or cleaning products and always take off your jewellery before swimming and showering. Apply all beauty products, such as perfume, hairspray or deodorant, before putting on your jewelry. When not wearing, store your jewellery in a cool, dry place. Always store your items of jewellery separately from each other. Gold jewellery can be washed very carefully with a very soft toothbrush and warm water. It should be rubbed very gently then rinsed and dried using a very soft cloth. For best results, have a professional jeweller clean and polish your piece. Women's Artisanal Blue Ocean Blossom Ring - Sapphire & Tourmaline Irena Chmura Jewellery