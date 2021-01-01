From artementae

Women's Artisanal Blue Oleaje One-Piece Crochet Swimsuit M/L Artementae

Description

Blue skies above, white sand bellow and transparent waters on the horizon. Anything missing? Yes, for the perfect scenario, you'll need the Oleaje wave crochet swimsuit. You're a ray of sunshine. Or you will be, the second you put on this swimsuit. Featuring an intricate textured wave crochet pattern, a criss-cross plunging V-neckline and a tropical colour combination, style your pool ensemble with a wide-brimmed hat on the way to the beach. 8% Elastic 92 % Microfiber. Hand wash in cold water. Do not tumble dry. Do not dry clean. Women's Artisanal Blue Oleaje One-Piece Crochet Swimsuit M/L Artementae

