This beautiful handmade polymer clay necklace is inspired by the jungle growing in the Emily Laura studio! This necklace has a green ombre ground with gold leaf and hand-painted details. This statement accessory will add a pop of colour and style to any outfit, bringing you from day to night. Emily Laura Designs comes packaged ready to gift to a loved one or yourself. This statement necklace is made from lightweight polymer clay, with a 16 inch SMALL or 18 inch MEDIUM silver chain. Each necklace is individually handmade so may differ slightly from the photo. How to look after your necklace: Polymer clay is a delicate material so please try to avoid dropping, putting pressure or scratching your necklace. The earrings have been coated in a varnish to protect the hand painted designs but please avoid getting them wet. Materials: Polymer Clay (PVC, Plasticizer, Additive), Acrylic Paint, Polymer Varnish with UVLS (Matte), Gold Links, Silver Chain. Handmade by artisan company Emily Laura Designs in the UK. Women's Artisanal Black Green Ombre, Gold, & Leaf Clay Necklace Emily Laura Designs