Triangle bikini top fully lined with removable padding and adjustable straps. Made from luxurious UV/UPF 50+ protected Brazilian lycra. All of our bathing suits can be worn in chlorinated, salt or fresh water, all pieces should be hand washed separately in cold water with mild soap after use. Lie flat separately or hang to dry. Women's Artisanal Passiflora Bikini Top - Print Large Passion Fruit Beachwear