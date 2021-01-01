MOCOMOCO silk scarves are more than just fashion accessories. They are wearable art inspired by the street art of their hometown Berlin. Knowing that the fleetingness of street art is part of the city's special appeal, MOCOMOCO captures this beautiful atmosphere with their unique and vibrant designs. The inspiration for this design came while looking at an old photo from 1907. Fascinated by the charisma of a tattooed young woman, MOCOMOCO first captured her on an etching in order to finally give her an appearance on fine silk, too. Are you ready for this kind of love, peace and Rock n' Roll? Cleaning should be carried out gently. We recommend chemical cleaning as described in the care instructions on the scarf. In principle, however, care at home is also possible by hand washing with special silk detergents. Please do not use detergents that contain bleach, alkali, enzymes or greasing substances. Women's Artisanal Pastel Silk Tattoo Girl Scarf - 90 X 90 Cm MOCOMOCO