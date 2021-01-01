This intricate style features thin wire expertly crocheted into a beautiful and elegant double shaped cascade hoops These earrings are made of 18 Karat Gold Plated wire with crystal clear glass beads. Made from non-allergenic (hypoallergenic) and nickel-free material. Stunning jewelry that will last for a lifetime. Each pair of earrings takes hours to finish. The result is a remarkable piece of jewelry. Hand Crocheted 18 Karat Gold Plated Wire Made in Brazil Velvet Bag Included This is an authentic piece of Lavish Jewelry by Tricia Milaneze and it was handcrafted with noble and delicate materials. Each Lavish piece is unique and bears it's artists fingerprints, which gives a soul and beauty to these jewels that have the power to transform and inspire. Carefully produced stitch by stitch with anti-allergenic 18k gold or palladium filled copper wire. The pieces shine with crystals, glass beads and natural stones. For the best preservation of your Lavish jewelry, always keep it in its original packaging in a dry place at room temperature. Avoid excessive heat, contact with perfumes, cosmetics and chemicals and your piece will always be like brand new. We stand behind our product and we provide warranty against manufacturing defects for up to 12 months from the date of purchase. Women's Artisanal Pastel Velvet Long Hand Crochet Cascade Earrings Lavish by Tricia Milaneze