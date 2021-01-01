Classic round pinky gold freshwater pearl earrings on 9ct yellow gold studs and scrolls. Every ORA piece of jewellery is crafted by hand and each is unique. All orders come packaged in a beautiful ORA gift box. Please note that pearls are organic gems and may vary slightly in size, shape, and colour. Pearls are organic gemstones and therefore to preserve their radiance, avoid letting pearls come into contact with cosmetics, hair spray, perfume, detergents, the sea, swimming pools and saunas. We recommend removing jewellery when you shower or have a bath. Always put on your pearls last after getting ready. A pearl's luster can also be harmed by perspiration. To prevent this, before returning your pearls to a jewellery box, wipe them gently with a slightly damp soft cloth. Do not use tissue paper or paper towels to clean metal as they can cause scratching. Ultrasonic cleansers should never be used with pearl jewellery as they can damage pearls. To protect your jewellery, pieces should be individually placed in a pouch or within a soft lined box to stop them being scratched or tangled. Ideally store your jewellery in a dark, cool and dry place, and try to keep pieces apart to avoid friction damage or tangling. Women's Artisanal Pearl 9ct Gold Large Gold Studs Earrings ORA Pearls