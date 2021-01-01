Inspired by the Italian Renaissance Art of the 16th century, pieces from the Cherubini Collection symbolize Love and the Joy of living. Maniacally curated in even their smallest details in order to express the wearer's deepest romantic personality, cherubs hold a lantern on, meaning that they will offer protection and light the path of the weavers even in the darkest moments. The Cherubini Garnet Earrings are made in fully 18 kt Gold Over Sterling Silver, embellished with genuine faceted garnet cabs and freshwater cultured pearls. 100% handmade in Italy, the Cherubini Garnet Earrings are presented in a Vintouch Italy signature packaging. Vintouch Jewelry pieces are extremely resistant and they don't need any particular attention. By the way, we suggest to avoid to make the cameo jewelry piece in contact with soaps, cosmetics, detergents and chlorine, that could alterate the natural characteristics of the Jewel. When it is not worn, keep your cameo jewelry piece in its bag in order to protect it from natural oxidation. Only if necessary, use a suede cloth and delicately clean the surface of the Jewel. Each one of our jewel is nichel-free and realized in full compliance with the Reach/Rohs directives from UE. Women's Artisanal Pearl Cherubini Garnet & s Earrings Vintouch Italy